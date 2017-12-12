

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





If all goes according to plan, a major expansion of the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex could be complete by 2021.

City councillors voted Monday to approve moving ahead with design work for the expansion, which is estimated to cost $26.6 million.

The expansion contains three elements: a new, 22,000-square-foot seniors’ centre to replace the current Adult Recreation Centre and Wing 404 RCAFA Rotary Adult Centre, a 12,000-sqaure foot addition to the east side of the building with a gymnasium, changerooms and other features, and turning the Hauser Haus space into a fitness studio.

The decisions on which features to include in the expansion are based on feedback received from the public. City officials say more than 200 responses were received after conceptual drawings were shared in October.

Most of the funding for the project will come from revenue received by the city through development charges. The remainder will come from the sale of the two existing adult centres, as well as various reserve funds.

Final approval to begin construction of the expansion is expected to be sought in early 2019.