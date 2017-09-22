

CTV Kitchener





All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed through Kitchener late Friday morning.

Eastbound drivers were being diverted off the highway at Homer Watson Boulevard.

According to the OPP, the closure was due to a vehicle fire on the highway.

The closure also affected the ramps to the 401 from King Street East in Kitchener.

The highway reopened around 12:20 p.m.