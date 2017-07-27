

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo regional police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Woolwich Township Thursday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. at St. Charles Street East and Pine Creek Road near Maryhill.

Police say the vehicle ended up in the ditch and the driver was arrested and taken to Guelph General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Regional police also say alcohol was a factor in the collision.

No word if any charges were laid.