Two men have drowned at Wasaga Beach.

Police say it happened Saturday around 1 p.m. near the mouth of the Nottawasaga River.

The men were in an inflatable boat when it overturned in the rough water.

Rescue teams pulled them from the water but were unable to resuscitate them using CPR.

The men, both in their mid-20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say neither were wearing life jackets.

The identities of the men have not been released. Police say one of them was from Collingwood and the other from Caledon.

Wasage Beach Fire Chief Mike McWilliam says the men were renting a cottage in the area.

