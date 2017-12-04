

The Canadian Press





CALEDONIA, Ont. - Provincial police say a truck driver is facing charges after his trailer rolled over in Caledonia, Ont., spilling more than 16,000 kilograms of coal.

Police say they were called to the scene at about 8 a.m. on Saturday.

After an initial investigation, police say they determined that the 37-year-old man driving the truck failed to navigate a curve in the road.

They say the truck rolled over, causing the coal and a quantity of diesel fuel to spill.

On Sunday, police announced that the driver, who is from Stoney Creek, Ont., has been charged with careless driving, no clear view to front, along with infractions to do with his daily inspection log and report.