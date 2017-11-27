

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A flatbed truck somehow ended up on its side while trying to navigate a roundabout in Cambridge.

The collision brought emergency crews to the roundabout at Franklin Boulevard and Clyde Road around 1:15 p.m.

The truck spilled its load onto the sidewalk at the side of the roundabout. It had been carrying a machine used for making particle board, which had been shipped over from Germany and was en route to Michigan.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the crash, which left the roundabout partially blocked to traffic entering via Franklin.

Around 4:30 p.m., another collision tied up traffic on the Savage Drive side of the roundabout.

This crash involved two vehicles, and left two people in hospital with minor injuries.

Efforts to remove the truck and its debris from the roundabout continued as of 5:30 p.m.

With reporting by Stu Gooden