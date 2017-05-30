Featured
Tractor-trailer full of meat stolen from Mildmay found in Toronto
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 4:45PM EDT
Two men are facing charges in connection with the theft of a truck from midwestern Ontario.
According to the OPP, the tractor-trailer was full of meat products when it was stolen from a property in Mildmay, south of Walkerton, over the weekend.
Police later spotted the truck in a loading bay at a business in Toronto.
Two men who were allegedly seen unloading the truck were placed under arrest.
A 30-year-old Toronto man and a 25-year-old man from Stouffville are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime.
