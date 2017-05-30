

CTV Kitchener





Two men are facing charges in connection with the theft of a truck from midwestern Ontario.

According to the OPP, the tractor-trailer was full of meat products when it was stolen from a property in Mildmay, south of Walkerton, over the weekend.

Police later spotted the truck in a loading bay at a business in Toronto.

Two men who were allegedly seen unloading the truck were placed under arrest.

A 30-year-old Toronto man and a 25-year-old man from Stouffville are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime.