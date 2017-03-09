

CTV Kitchener





More than 8,000 people in southern Ontario remained without electricity Thursday morning, one day after a wind storm battered the area.

As of 9 a.m., Hydro One was reporting about 200 separate outages, most of which were extremely localized and affecting only a handful of properties.

One of the regions hardest hit was Norfolk-Haldimand, as well as parts of Brant County and Six Nations immediately south of Brantford.

A pair of outages in that area were blamed for approximately 1,000 properties being without power.

Further south, approximately 1,400 people were without power between Turkey Point and Vittoria.

Authorities estimated that power would be restored by noon Thursday in most locations, although a few localized areas could be without hydro service into Friday in a worst-case scenario.

Hydro One said it had restored power to 60,000 properties since the wind storm began.