Tentative agreement reached between region and union representing paramedics
Emergency vehicles are seen at the Waterloo Region EMS headquarters in Cambridge, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 2, 2012. (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 4, 2017 7:51AM EDT
A tentative agreement has been reached between the union representing the Waterloo Region’s paramedics and the region.
Members were voicing their concerns about overtime and missed meals.
No details have been made public.
The union's ratification vote is scheduled for August 10.