

CTV Kitchener





Multiple suspicious fires have been reported recently in various neighbourhoods in northwest Waterloo.

Authorities say the fires have occurred since the beginning of July in neighbourhoods including Lakeshore Village, Lakeshore North and Conservation Meadows.

Included in the list is a fire which broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction home on Pinery Trail.

Also considered suspicious are a car fire on Cheltonwood Crescent, a deck fire on Twinflower Crescent, a shed fire on Dogwood Lane and a small fire in a park area around Conservation Meadows.

Waterloo Regional Police say they believe the fires are connected, and they want to hear from anyone who has information about them.