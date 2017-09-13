

CTV Kitchener





A home was damaged during a suspicious fire in northwest Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say the fire broke out early Tuesday morning in the area of University Avenue West and Ira Needles Boulevard.

No injuries were reported. Police say the home received moderate damage.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police.

There have been 10 suspicious fires in Waterloo over the course of the summer, most of which were a few kilometres north of University and Ira Needles. Police say Tuesday's fire is not related to the others.