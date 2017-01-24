

The Canadian Press





Forecasters say eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, Brockville and Cornwall, is expected to see significant snowfall through today.

Environment Canada says it's due to a strong and moisture-laden low pressure area moving northeast along the eastern seaboard of the United States.

This storm track is close enough to eastern Ontario to for significant snowfall to be an issue.

Forecasters say the snow may be mixed with ice pellets, and snow and ice pellet accumulations of up to 15 centimetres are expected by the time it winds down tonight.