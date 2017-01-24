Featured
Storm spares southwestern Ontario, hits eastern Ontario
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 7:10AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 7:11AM EST
Forecasters say eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, Brockville and Cornwall, is expected to see significant snowfall through today.
Environment Canada says it's due to a strong and moisture-laden low pressure area moving northeast along the eastern seaboard of the United States.
This storm track is close enough to eastern Ontario to for significant snowfall to be an issue.
Forecasters say the snow may be mixed with ice pellets, and snow and ice pellet accumulations of up to 15 centimetres are expected by the time it winds down tonight.
