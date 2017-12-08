

One woman has been arrested in connection with a murder in downtown Brantford.

Brantford police say they were called to a home on Sheridan Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers at the scene found a 42-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. In addition to second-degree murder, she has been charged with assault, assaulting police and failing to comply with a court order.

Police say they are not releasing the name of the victim or her accused killer because the death is “domestic-related”.

More details to come.