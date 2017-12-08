Featured
Stabbing leads to murder charge for Brantford woman
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 10:31AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 8, 2017 12:43PM EST
One woman has been arrested in connection with a murder in downtown Brantford.
Brantford police say they were called to a home on Sheridan Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers at the scene found a 42-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. In addition to second-degree murder, she has been charged with assault, assaulting police and failing to comply with a court order.
Police say they are not releasing the name of the victim or her accused killer because the death is “domestic-related”.
More details to come.