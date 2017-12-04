

CTV Kitchener





A stabbing in Kitchener’s south end left one person in hospital and another person in custody.

Waterloo Regional Police say one person was stabbed in the abdomen around 5 p.m. Monday on Reidel Drive, near New Dundee Road.

Many emergency vehicles remained at the scene as of 5:45 p.m. Police said they expected to stay in the area for much of the evening as they investigated the incident.

Further details, including information on the condition of the victim, were not immediately available.