

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southwestern Ontario.

The statement says that the rainfall amounts Tuesday evening into Wednesday are “not expected to be overly significant”. Concern is expressed about the ability for the ground to absorb further rainfall. Residence are advised to stay clear of waterways and warned about ponding or pooling in some areas.

Showers are expected to begin through Tuesday, with heavier rainfall beginning primarily after the afternoon rush hour.

The forecast for Waterloo Region (also including Huron and Perth) calls for possibly 10 – 20 millimetres of rainfall by Wednesday morning.

The statement from Environment Canada was issued around 5:00 Tuesday morning.