A Guelph man accused of killing his mother has been struggling with mental health issues, family members say.

Jacob Roncato was arrested around 6:15 a.m., on a Guelph Transit bus at Gordon and Edinburgh streets.

By that point, police had been looking for him for several hours.

Roncato’s mother, Mirella Roncato, was found dead inside her home on Hasler Crescent shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Police say their investigation quickly led them to her 26-year-old son, who is now charged with first-degree murder.

He made a brief court appearance Tuesday afternoon, and was remanded back into custody. He returns to court on Friday.

Mirella Roncato's death is Guelph's first homicide of 2017.