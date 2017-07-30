

CTV Kitchener





A car went up in flames Sunday afternoon on Highway 85 near St. Jacobs, sending smoke billowing into a clear afternoon sky.

St. Jacobs fire crews responded to the Regional Rd. 55 northbound off-ramp at around 2 p.m., but the vehicle was already fully engulfed.

The driver told CTV News the engine block started smoking as he was driving.

He said he stopped and got out as the flames spread. The entire car was soon burning.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames a short time later.

No one was hurt.