The case of a Winnipeg man wanted for murder who was arrested in Kitchener last week is now being examined by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

Michael Fless was arrested on June 16 on Westmount Road, near Karn Street.

He had been the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in connection with two shootings which occurred in Winnipeg in November 2016. One of the shooting victims later died of his injuries.

The SIU announced Friday that it had been called in to investigate the arrest. They say a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital after being arrested on Westmount near Karn, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The organization is mandated to look into any incident in which someone is killed or seriously injured while interacting with police.

Fless is facing charges including second-degree murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.