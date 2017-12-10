

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a special winter weather statement for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Guelph.

The agency says an arctic cold front will be moving across the province Sunday night and into Tuesday morning.

A “brief burst” of heavy snow during a short period of time could also cause visibility problems for drivers and slippery roads.

Environment Canada says the snow is expected to start Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday.

Many areas could see between 5 and 10 centimeters of snow.