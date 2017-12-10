Featured
Significant snowfall warning for southern Ontario
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 10, 2017 11:39AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 10, 2017 4:54PM EST
Environment Canada has issued a special winter weather statement for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Guelph.
The agency says an arctic cold front will be moving across the province Sunday night and into Tuesday morning.
A “brief burst” of heavy snow during a short period of time could also cause visibility problems for drivers and slippery roads.
Environment Canada says the snow is expected to start Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday.
Many areas could see between 5 and 10 centimeters of snow.