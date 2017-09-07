

A Kitchener woman will have to wait a little bit longer to find out how much time she will spend in prison.

A sentencing hearing for Sonya Lucas was scheduled to take place Thursday. Instead, her case was delayed so a special hearing could take place in November.

Lucas, 49, has pleaded guilty to sexual interference and making child pornography.

She was arrested in 2016 as part of Project Links – an investigation into a seven-year-old Hamilton girl being advertised online for sexual services. The ad had been placed by the boyfriend of the girl’s mother.

Court has heard that Lucas was an escort who had been hired by Rui DaSilva, a Waterloo man, to accompany him to Hamilton.

The special hearing aims to determine whether Lucas knew a child would be involved before she agreed to travel to Hamilton with DaSilva.

“The Crown thinks that there’s other things that she did,” Lucas’ lawyer, Hal Mattson, said Thursday.

“Our position is that they didn’t happen.”

The Crown is expected to seek a sentence of eight to 10 years for Lucas. DaSilva has already been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the attacks.