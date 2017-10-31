Featured
Second Michael Ball murder trial won’t be in Waterloo Region
Michael Ball speaks with CTV Kitchener on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 12:23PM EDT
The second trial of Michael Ball for the murder of Erin Howlett will not take place at the Kitchener courthouse.
The trial will start April 3, 2018, nearly five years after Howlett’s body was found inside a duffel bag in the Grand River in Kitchener.
Ball was arrested in November 2013 on charges of first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.
A four-month trial ended in a mistrial, with jurors unable to agree on a verdict on the murder charge. They did convict him of indignity to a body, for which he was sentenced to time already served plus one day.
The location of the second trial has not been disclosed publicly, beyond that it will not be in Waterloo Region.