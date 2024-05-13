University of Waterloo students set up Gaza encampment

A group of University of Waterloo students have established an encampment on campus to protest the war in Gaza.

Students, faculty and community members gathered on campus Monday morning to rally for divestment and set up the encampment.

The group is protesting what they say is the university’s investment in Israeland weapons manufacturers by launching the so-called “Gaza House Encampment.”

Occupy University of Waterloo (Occupy UW), the student group behind the encampment, says they “follow in the footsteps of the three other active encampments at Ontario universities demanding divestment from Israel’s genocide on Gaza.”

The group has set up a tent city with the goal of demonstrating their dedication to achieving full divestment from Israel and Israel-affiliated weapons and arms manufacturers.

“Regarding the demands this group is making, the University has committed to considering the issues raised regarding investments at both the Finance & Investment committee and the Pension Investment committee of the Board of Governors,” said Rebecca Elming, Director of Media Relations. “Both committees are already working to look again at reporting on investments and the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) factors that fund managers consider. An update will be provided at the June meeting of Waterloo’s Board of Governors.”

Occupy UW released a list of demands which include having the university declare support for an immediate ceasefire.

The university says they will continue to work with the group and support the right to assemble freely.

Encampments have also been established at universities in Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa, among others.