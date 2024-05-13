University of Waterloo students set up Gaza encampment
A group of University of Waterloo students have established an encampment on campus to protest the war in Gaza.
Students, faculty and community members gathered on campus Monday morning to rally for divestment and set up the encampment.
The group is protesting what they say is the university’s investment in Israeland weapons manufacturers by launching the so-called “Gaza House Encampment.”
Occupy University of Waterloo (Occupy UW), the student group behind the encampment, says they “follow in the footsteps of the three other active encampments at Ontario universities demanding divestment from Israel’s genocide on Gaza.”
The group has set up a tent city with the goal of demonstrating their dedication to achieving full divestment from Israel and Israel-affiliated weapons and arms manufacturers.
“Regarding the demands this group is making, the University has committed to considering the issues raised regarding investments at both the Finance & Investment committee and the Pension Investment committee of the Board of Governors,” said Rebecca Elming, Director of Media Relations. “Both committees are already working to look again at reporting on investments and the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) factors that fund managers consider. An update will be provided at the June meeting of Waterloo’s Board of Governors.”
Occupy UW released a list of demands which include having the university declare support for an immediate ceasefire.
The university says they will continue to work with the group and support the right to assemble freely.
Encampments have also been established at universities in Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa, among others.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates: What star witness in Trump hush money case has said on the stand so far
The star prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial took the stand Monday with testimony that could help shape the outcome of the first criminal case against an American president.
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
Kamala Harris drops F-bomb during White House live-stream
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris used a profanity on Monday while offering advice to young Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders about how to break through barriers.
Wildfire smoke drifts across Canada, over parts of U.S., prompting air quality advisories
Air quality advisories are in effect across Western Canada as smoky conditions plague some areas, according to the latest forecasts. Here's where.
When you have a moment's notice to evacuate, what do you take?
Knowing what to have at home, or take with you for an evacuation, can be useful and even life-saving.
'A great victory for the industry': Taxi drivers celebrate ruling that found City of Ottawa negligent in allowing Uber to operate
An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the City of Ottawa was negligent in its enforcement of the city's taxi bylaw when it allowed Uber to begin operating in 2014, harming the city's established taxi industry.
'Judge Judy' Sheindlin sues for defamation over National Enquirer, InTouch Weekly stories
'Judge Judy' Sheindlin sued the parent company of the National Enquirer and InTouch Weekly on Monday for a story that she said falsely claimed that she was trying to help the Menendez brothers get a retrial after they were convicted of murdering their parents.
Steve Buscemi punched in the face while walking in N.Y.C.
Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi has been treated for injuries after being punched in the face while walking in New York City.
Western University researchers unlock potential 'cure' for ALS
New research out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on a potential cure for ALS, in which the targeting of the interaction between two proteins can halt or fully reverse the disease’s progression.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.