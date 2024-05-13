Driver seriously injured after single vehicle crash in North Dumfries: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a serious collision in North Dumfries Township.

At around 1 a.m. Monday, emergency services responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of Morrison Road and Sheffield Road.

Police say they determined the driver had lost control of the vehicle, a Chrysler sedan, which left the roadway and struck several trees.

The driver, a 23-year-old Cambridge woman, was transported to hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedics with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Morrison Road was closed for serval hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are anticipated, police said.