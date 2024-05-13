OPP assist Six Nations Police with death investigation

A person found on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries has died and now a joint death investigation is underway.

According to a news release from Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the person was found at around 11:20 a.m. on Friday near Fourth Line Road near Mohawk Road in the Township of Tuscarora.

The injured person was transported by air ambulance to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, police said.

A post-mortem is scheduled at a later date.

OPP will be assisting Six Nations police in the investigation. The West Region Emergency Response Team, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, will also be investigating.

An increased police presence is expected in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Six Nations police or OPP.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online.