A bout of road rage is to blame for a stabbing that left one man in hospital and two other men facing charges, police say.

The attack brought a large emergency response to Reidel Drive, off New Dundee Road near the border of Kitchener and North Dumfries, around 5 p.m. Monday.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the people involved in the road rage incident had ended up on Reidel, although the initial dispute occurred in another location.

A 30-year-old man was found with a stab wound in his stomach. He was taken to hospital.

Two men were arrested at the scene. One of them, 32-year-old Hamilton resident Todd Grant, was also taken to hospital.

Grant faces charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and drug possession, and was released on bail Tuesday during a court appearance.

Details of what is alleged to have happened Monday evening were read allowed in the courtroom, but cannot be reported on due to a publication ban.

A 31-year-old North Dumfries man is also charged with assault with a weapon and other offences. He did not appear in court Tuesday.