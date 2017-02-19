

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Environment Canada says more spring-like weather that smashed temperature records in Ontario is in store for the rest of the weekend.

Trudy Kidd, a meteorologist with the weather agency, says Toronto saw a new record high for Feb. 18, with the mercury hitting 11.9 C at Toronto Pearson Airport. The previous record for that day was set in 2011 at 10.8 C.

Kidd says Windsor, Ont., was the hot spot in the province that day, with temperatures reaching 19.1 C, beating the previous record set in 2011 by nearly 7 C.

She says Saturday's record-breaking temperatures stretched from Windsor all the way to to Bancroft, Ont., and as far north as Sudbury, North Bay and Thunder Bay.

The balmy weather is expected to last Sunday, with the high in Toronto expecting to reach 11 C. Kidd says the record temperature for Feb. 19 in Toronto is 12.5 C, but she says there is still the potential to beat it.

She adds that Windsor has a better chance of breaking its temperature record. Sunday's forecast is a high of 14 C, and the record set last year was 14.4 C.

More sunny days are ahead for southwestern Ontario, except for Tuesday when some showers are in the forecast.

But hang on to those winter jackets, Kidd warns, winter isn't over yet. Rain, and possibly some snow, could arrive by next weekend.