A busy intersection in rural Waterloo Region will be closed to drivers for most of the summer.

The intersection of Northfield Drive and Sawmill Road in Conestogo closed this week. It is expected to be rebuilt and reopened by late August.

During the closure, crews will be working to replace the road itself, as well as the sidewalks and the water and sewer infrastructure underneath.

Pedestrians are expected to get around the construction site without a detour.

While the intersection is expected to reopen before the end of August, construction in the area is scheduled to continue past then for several months.