Featured
Reconstruction closes Sawmill/Northfield intersection through August
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 6:01PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 7, 2017 6:53PM EDT
A busy intersection in rural Waterloo Region will be closed to drivers for most of the summer.
The intersection of Northfield Drive and Sawmill Road in Conestogo closed this week. It is expected to be rebuilt and reopened by late August.
During the closure, crews will be working to replace the road itself, as well as the sidewalks and the water and sewer infrastructure underneath.
Pedestrians are expected to get around the construction site without a detour.
While the intersection is expected to reopen before the end of August, construction in the area is scheduled to continue past then for several months.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Reconstruction closes Sawmill/Northfield intersection through August
- Wanted man shows up as police investigate hit-and-run crash
- Fire at vacant home in Erin considered suspicious
- Trailer spills contents along Highway 7/8 after driver loses control
- Police warn of scams targeting residents in languages other than English