The prime minister is coming back to Waterloo.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s itinerary for Friday includes a stop at the University of Waterloo, where he will make speak at the opening ceremonies of Hack the North.

Hack the North is a weekend-long event considered to be the top hackathon in Canada. It features workshops and sessions with some of the biggest names in Canadian tech. Most of the event runs Saturday and Sunday.

Trudeau is scheduled to make his remarks at 8:30 p.m. at Hagey Hall.