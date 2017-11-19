Featured
Police seize fentanyl and bear spray in Cambridge drug bust
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 10:54AM EST
Waterloo Regional police say four people are facing charges after a drug bust at a Cambridge property.
Police say on Nov. 17 they executed a search warrant on Dundas Street North.
According to regional police, they seized a significant amount of money and methamphetamine along with a small quantity of fentanyl and hydromorphone.
Police say they also found rounds of handgun munition, an expandable baton, and bear spray.
Police have arrested and charged four people, two 33-year-old men, a 23-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old woman with numerous drug related offences.