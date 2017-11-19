

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional police say four people are facing charges after a drug bust at a Cambridge property.

Police say on Nov. 17 they executed a search warrant on Dundas Street North.

According to regional police, they seized a significant amount of money and methamphetamine along with a small quantity of fentanyl and hydromorphone.

Police say they also found rounds of handgun munition, an expandable baton, and bear spray.

Police have arrested and charged four people, two 33-year-old men, a 23-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old woman with numerous drug related offences.