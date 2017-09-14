Featured
Police seek witnesses to assault on GRT bus
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 1:24PM EDT
A man was hurt when he was attacked on a Grand River Transit bus.
The attack occurred around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, as the bus was travelling near Vanier Drive and Walton Avenue in Kitchener.
According to police, the man received “several injuries.”
No arrests have been made. Police say they want to talk to anybody who witnessed the assault.