Police searching for pickup truck involved in 401 crash near Woodstock
Significant damage to a car after a collision with a transport truck on Highway 401 near Woodstock. (Courtesy: Oxford County OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 9, 2017 1:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 9, 2017 5:06PM EDT
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Woodstock were shut down for several hours Sunday afternoon because of a collision involving three vehicles, one of them a transport truck.
The chain reaction crash started just east of Norwich Avenue (Highway 59) exit.
OPP say a pickup truck reportedly changed lanes abruptly, causing a car to swerve into the middle lane to avoid a collision.
The driver of the car lost control and continued into the third lane, hitting a transport truck and trailer.
Both the car and transport truck were blocking all three lanes of traffic.
The driver of the pickup truck did not stop and continued westbound on the highway.
OPP are now looking for the male driver. His pickup is described as a black or brown Chevrolet Silverado or Colorado. It also has a black ATV covered with dirt and muddy tires in the truck bed.
The male driver of the car and his female passenger were taken to a nearly hospital with minor injuries.
The transport truck driver was not hurt.
Witnesses are asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
