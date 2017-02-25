

CTV Kitchener





A 22-year-old man has been charged with a string of weapon-related offences after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute.

Oxford County OPP were contacted by a citizen regarding a weapon-related incident that happened just after midnight on Sun., Feb. 12, in Zorra Township, roughly 30 kilometres west of Woodstock.

Police said that a 22-year-old Ingersoll man attended a Road 78 address and became involved in a verbal altercation with the residents. Police said that is when a firearm was discharged, resulting in no injuries.

The man was later located by Waterloo Regional Police.

Teddy Harvey, 22, has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, possession of a loaded, restricted weapon and theft.

OPP are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.