Police investigating 'suspicious' death in Brampton
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 7:18PM EDT
Police are investigating the death of a woman at a Brampton home.
Peel Regional Police were called to Tindale Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
That’s where they found the body of the woman.
Police are calling her death suspicious.
Her name has not been released.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
