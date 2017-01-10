Featured
Plows out in full force as snow gives way to rain
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 2:36PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 6:31PM EST
Plows hit the roads Tuesday afternoon, attempting to clear snow before warmer temperatures brought freezing rain and rain down from the sky.
In Guelph, a full plow of the city’s residential areas began at 2:30 p.m. Residents were being asked to keep parked vehicles off of the streets to ease the plowing operation.
On-street parking was also banned in Cambridge until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Kitchener’s snow event was scheduled to last until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday afternoon, city crews were working on main and arterial roads, with a full plow-out expected to occur later on.
The City of Waterloo declared another overnight parking ban for 2:30 a.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Snow was expected to briefly change over to freezing rain in most areas between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., after which it would give way to rain.
For Waterloo Region and the Guelph area, Environment Canada was forecasting the rain to taper off after midnight, with temperatures dropping to -5 C.
Wednesday’s forecast was calling for sunnier conditions and a daytime high of 2 C.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.