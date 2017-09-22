

CTV Kitchener





Plans are moving ahead to turn a parking lot on King Street in downtown Kitchener into office and retail space.

The City of Kitchener and developer Perimeter Development announced Friday that law firm Gowling will relocate to 345 King Street West as the building’s first tenant.

The property at 345 King Street West, between Water and Francis streets, was sold by the city to Perimeter Development earlier this year for approximately $2.34 million.

It currently contains 43 parking spaces.

Perimeter plans to build a six-storey, 120,000-square-foot building on the space. The developer says it will feature retail space at street level, and office space on the upper floors.

Gowling’s Kitchener office currently operates out of an office on Queen Street North, near Weber Street.