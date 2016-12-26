

The London Humane Society is trying to reassure residents after a number of disturbing discoveries in the city.

Seventeen animals have been found dead and mutilated over the last year, including a bunny, six coyotes and seven snakes.

All of them were skinned and beheaded.

Some were put in strange poses and left in public places.

The most recent incident involved a dog.

The Humane Society says they’ve been hearing from worried pet owners.

“We have received a high number of calls in the last couple of days,” says executive director Judy Foster. “People being gravely concerned for their pets and wanting to lock their pets up, even outside. Those are steps that we don’t believe are necessary at this point in time.”

Police are investigating.