Pedestrian hurt in Belmont Avenue crash remains in serious condition
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 5:38PM EST
A 27-year-old man described by people who know him as quiet and studious remained in hospital Tuesday, recovering after receiving serious injuries to his legs and head.
Liam Hill was the pedestrian hit Wednesday morning in a six-vehicle collision around the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Queen’s Boulevard in Kitchener.
Two people who had been in one of the vehicles were also taken to hospital, although they had been released from care by Thursday.
Authorities say the crash was caused by an SUV that was trying to get away from police.
The driver of the SUV ran away from the crash scene, and has not been seen since.
Waterloo Regional Police describe him as a short, stocky white man who is likely in his 40s. He was seen wearing camouflage pants Wednesday morning.
Police continued their investigation Thursday, although their presence was less visible around the crash site than it was on Wednesday, when the intersection of Queen’s and Belmont was blocked off for more than 12 hours.
Hill was eventually transferred to a Hamilton hospital, where family members were expecting to meet with a neurosurgeon late Thursday.
He was in the thoughts of local members of the Salvation Army, where he occasionally volunteers and his mother has worked for the past 13 years.
“We are praying for him,” said Cindy Vos.
“We’re hoping that he’ll come through (this) very well.”
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is also investigating the collision, because of the police involvement and the severity of Hill’s injuries.
With reporting by Nicole Lampa
Photos
Various items from a trailer spilled onto the roadway following a collison on Belmont Avenue near Queen's Boulevard on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Liam Hill, 27, was seriously injured when he became caught up in a six-vehicle collision at Belmont Avenue and Queen's Boulevard in Kitchener. (Facebook)
