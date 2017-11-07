

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP said they do not expect charges to be laid in the crash that killed a Fergus woman who taught at Conestoga College.

The crash happened last Thursday on County Road 21 in the township of Centre Wellington.

Police said Amy Stiles was killed after her car crossed the center line into the path of a dump truck.

The investigation also uncovered no defects in a mechanical inspection of the dump truck. Neither driver was using a cellphone at the time of the crash.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.