Opening day for Maryhill Market
The grand opening of the Maryhill Market. (July 8, 2017)
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017
The building at the corner of St. Charles Street and Maryhill Road has sat empty for some time.
But after it was bought back in April the new owners transformed it into the Maryhill Market.
Local residents gathered Saturday to celebrate the grocery store’s grand opening.
The market carries local produce, prepared food, and fresh flowers.
The owners opened the Maryhill Market to serve the larger rural community.
