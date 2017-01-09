

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





With snow in the forecast, Waterloo Region’s cities have all enacted policies that mean vehicles left parked on city streets could be ticketed or towed away.

Monday afternoon, Cambridge announced that a snow event would start at 7 a.m. Tuesday and last until 7 p.m. Wednesday if not cancelled before then.

Waterloo announced an extension of its overnight parking ban, which had been put into place over the weekend. Any vehicles left on that city’s roads between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday could be towed away.

A snow event also continued in Kitchener, which had declared its event on Sunday. Officials there extended the snow event until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Environment Canada was warning that snow would hit southwestern Ontario Monday night and then move eastward, reaching the Greater Toronto Area by early Tuesday morning.

The agency’s forecasts were calling for about 10 cm of snowfall before temperatures warmed up enough for the precipitation to continue falling as rain – which it expected to happen late Tuesday morning or early Tuesday afternoon.