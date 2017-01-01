

CTV Kitchener





Two OPP officers and one Brantford police officer were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after responding to a house fire on Brant Road near Paris.

Police arrived around 10 a.m. and were told by two of the occupants that they believed a third person was inside the home.

Officers made their way to the upper level but were overcome by the smoke and had to leave the burning building.

“Nobody was in the home,” says acting Brant Fire chief Geoff Hayman. “We did have three police officers try to do a search. Three of them went to hospital for smoke inhalation.”

The officers were taken to Brantford General Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

No one else was injured.

Neighbour Karen Smiley says an elderly woman lives in the home.

“It was just because we didn’t know if she was alone. I know that she’s had family members live with her in the past. We didn’t know if her grandchildren were there. Thank goodness they did get her out in time.”

The fire is believed to have started on the upper floor though it’s not clear what caused it.

Brant Road, between Governors Road East and German School Road, has now re-opened.

With files from Leena Latafat