New BlackBerry phone with physical keyboard teased
TCL Communication images of the new BlackBerry premium qwerty smartphone introduced on Jan. 4, 2016. (TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. / HO)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 12:25PM EST
TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. (TCT) previewed a new BlackBerry-branded smartphone with a physical keyboard today ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
TCT released a 22-second video showing the phone with a touchscreen, physical keyboard and a BlackBerry logo on the back.
BlackBerry (TSX:BB) inked a deal with TCT last month that allows the company to design, manufacture and sell BlackBerry-branded smartphones operating its security software.
TCT did not provide any more information on the hardware specifications, pricing or release date, but said it's expected to be among the first products in its communication portfolio.
The company says more information will be revealed around the Mobile World Congress, which runs from Feb. 27 to March 2.
BlackBerry announced in September it was exiting the hardware business to focus on its growing security software operations, but told customers to expect at least one more BlackBerry phone with its distinct physical keyboard.
