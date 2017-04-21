Featured
Nearly 1,400 properties in Perth County lose power
This map from Hydro One shows areas reported to be without power as of 11 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 10:59AM EDT
Hundreds of properties around Tavistock found themselves in the dark Friday – on the second day in a row, for some of them.
As of 11 a.m., Hydro One was reporting an outage affecting 1,374 properties. The outage was said to include most of Perth East, as well as Tavistock and parts of Stratford.
Information on the cause of the outage was not immediately available. Hydro One said power was expected to be restored by 1:15 p.m.
Thursday evening, about 900 properties in the Tavistock area were left in the dark by an outage blamed on a pole fire.
