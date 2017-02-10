Featured
Multiple guns, $90K worth of drugs seized in Guelph-Cambridge bust
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 11:54AM EST
An investigation into a multijurisdictional drug trafficking network has uncovered $90,000 worth of drugs, multiple guns, including a rifle, a Taser and multiple knives.
Guelph’s drug unit began the investigation in November 2016, and on Feb. 9, nine search warrants were executed in Guelph and Cambridge.
As a result seven people were arrested and face a string of drug and weapon-related offences. Their names, ages and places of residence were not released.
Police said methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, cannabis resin and marijuana were among the drugs seized. The heroin is being tested for other illicit drugs.
