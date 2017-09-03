

CTV Kitchener





“Welcome home.”

That’s the greeting students received as they moved into their new residences at Wilfrid Laurier University on Sunday.

“I chose to do residence because it’s more convenient,” said Nick Branco. “I get to meet more people.”

Volunteers helped students carry their belongings into their new home away from home.

“These volunteers are what made my Orientation Week the best week that it could have been,” said Kara McDowell, who volunteered to help with this year’s move-in. “I love the feeling I get helping these students. Just making their transition a lot easier and less overwhelming.”

It was an exciting day for students and an emotional one for parents.

“My daughter didn’t see it but there were some tears in the bedroom when she wasn’t looking,” said Sue Thurow. “It feels like our whole family is being ripped apart in a way. But I’m so happy for her.”

“I’m super proud,” said Branco’s father Manuel. “Hope he does well. He’s doing what he wants to do. Stay in residence and party it up a bit.”

Nearly 4,000 new students are starting at Laurier this September, while another 6,000 will be attending the University of Waterloo.