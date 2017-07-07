

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





One person has been taken to hospital following a fire that engulfed multiple mobile homes near Aberfoyle early Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at Mini Lakes development on Wellington Road 34.

“On arrival crews found two condos completely engulfed in flames with a large shed and two other exposed condos,” said Steven Goode, fire chief of Puslinch fire.



He said the fire is believed to have started in the adjacent shed but it is not known eaxactly what caused it.





Police said the families living in the homes have been displaced.

“All persons made it out. We did primary searches of both residences,” said Goode.

Fire services remained on scene for several hours working to suppress the flames.

“Firefighters were able to save all other surrounding structures,” Goode added.

The estimated amount of damage is being pegged at more than $1 million.

OPP, Puslinch fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.