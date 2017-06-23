

By Friday night, the Grand River will be flowing through Cambridge at its fastest speed in more than 40 years – causing concerns that a section of Highway 24 might have to be closed.

Much of the Grand River watershed is under a flood warning following heavy rains Thursday night and into Friday morning.

States of emergency have been declared in Mapleton Township and the Town of Minto, where municipal officials say the flooding has forced hundreds of people out of their homes.

Many roads in the Harriston area were closed Friday afternoon, with authorities warning residents to stay inside their homes unless instructed otherwise, and other people to avoid the community.

“I believe there (are) a couple hundred homes that have got water in their basements,” Minto Mayor George Bridge told CTV News.

Displaced Minto residents were being housed temporarily at the Palmerston and District Community Centre Complex. For Mapleton residents, the Peel Maryborough Drayton Arena was made available as an evacuation centre.

In Elmira, flooding meant that Arthur Street North was closed at William Street by Friday afternoon, with Bolender Park also inaccessible

According to Environment Canada, showers and thunderstorms caused a significant amount of rainfall Thursday night and into Friday morning. Some areas saw torrential rain.

We have seen man hole covers lifting up & floating due to high water levels. Please do not walk on roads that have significant water on them — Minto Fire (@mintofiredept) June 23, 2017

Some areas saw their highest recorded rainfall amounts over a 24-hour timeline in several years.

Mount Forest led the way, with 158 mm of rain recorded between 8 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday. The bulk of the rain fell between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.

Other hard-hit communities included Mildmay (137.4 mm), Palmerston (121.9 mm), Lucknow (108.7 mm), Brussels (95 mm) and Goderich (91.9 mm).

While there was less precipitation in areas further inland, total rainfall was still significant. Environment Canada reported 60.2 mm of rain in Milverton and 43.4 mm in Elora.

That rain resulted in river levels that the Grand River Conservation Authority called the highest in nearly a decade.

In Elora, owners of shops along the boardwalk were warned that they would be seeing the water move at a speed unseen in the area since 2000.

Further downstream, the GRCA was forecasting Cambridge to see its heaviest flows since 1975, with water reaching Highway 24 Friday evening. It was expected that the highway might have to be closed between Concession Street and Myers Road.

The Conestogo River was expected to have its fastest flows since 1974, with parts of West Montrose expected to be flooded out by Friday afternoon.

A flood warning was issued for Wellington North, Minto and Southgate by the Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority.

