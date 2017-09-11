Featured
Minivan crashes into sign at Kitchener plaza
A vehicle crashed into a sign at Victoria and Frederick streets in Kitchener on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 4:23PM EDT
A single-vehicle collision in east Kitchener caused damage and led to some traffic issues Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. in a parking lot at Victoria and Frederick streets.
It involved a minivan which somehow hit the side of a large sign, knocking down a support pole and damaging the sign itself. The minivan also received some damage, including a cracked front windshield.
Although an ambulance was seen at the scene, it was not immediately clear if anyone had been hurt.