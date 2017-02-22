

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A marijuana dispensary that opened in Brantford earlier this week did not have a licence to sell marijuana and sold it to people who had no licence to purchase it, police say.

The store, which uses the name Cannabis Culture, opened Sunday on Colborne Street West.

On its third day of operation, police moved in.

“It was learned that the business was supplying marijuana to persons who did not possess a medical marijuana licence,” Brantford Police Const. Laura Collier said Wednesday.

A 35-year-old Stoney Creek man was arrested at the scene Tuesday night, on a charge of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

While the federal government has signalled its intent to legalize and regulate marijuana, current laws stipulate that permission is needed to grow, sell and purchase the drug.

Police said Wednesday that two employees of the store had also been arrested for entering the building without the authorization of police.

Officers were holding the scene Wednesday as they waited for a search warrant that would let them inside.

A small protest also sprung up outside the store, with a few people waving flags and holding signs in support of the legalization of marijuana.

With reporting by Nadia Matos