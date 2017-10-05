

CTV Kitchener





Three people are facing charges after allegedly stealing an inflatable Halloween decoration from the front lawn of a home in Brantford.

Brantford police say they were called to the Murray Street home around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, after the homeowner noticed three people taking the decoration.

Two other people in the home chased after the trio, catching up to them at the corner of Grey and Brock streets.

An argument ensued, police say, with some of the alleged thieves shoving and threatening to shoot the people who had been chasing after them. (No weapons were seen, but one of the men kept his hand behind his back during the encounter.)

A 36-year-old Brantford man, a 44-year-old Hamilton man and a 44-year-old Brantford woman were all arrested at the scene.

They all face charges of theft, while the Brantford residents are also charged with assault and the Hamilton man is also charged with uttering threats.